Skyline’s grand opening day is here, marking major milestone in Hawaii history

The new era of transit in Honolulu will be welcomed by a grand ceremony.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 8:21 AM HST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s a big day in Hawaii as Honolulu’s largest public transportation project marks a major milestone. After years of costly delays, Skyline officially opens Friday.

The new era of transit in Honolulu will be welcomed by a grand ceremony beginning with the untying of the maile lei at 9:45 a.m.

Mayor Rick Blangiardi, Gov. Josh Green, Sen. Brian Schatz, Rep. Ed Case are among the many Hawaii leaders expected to attend.

Skyline will welcome its first riders at 2 p.m.

Friday is the only day that the public can ride for free without a HOLO card. From July 1 to July 4, ridership will be free but you must have a HOLO card.

“It’s the appetizer segment of the entire rail system,” said Roger Morton, director of the Department of Transportation Services.

“55 years in the making from dream to implementation. It’s been a long road, not an easy one, but it was well worth it,” said DOT Services Deputy Director Jon Nouchi.

“Today is the day!” exclaimed Lori Kahikina, HART Director and CEO. “I can’t believe it’s actually here.”

The first phase of the long-awaited rail line spans nine stations — from Halawa to East Kapolei — and it takes 22 minutes for a one-way ride of the system.

After a trial period from June 30 to July 4 with free rides, service on the long-delayed line will begin in earnest.

Live team coverage of Skyline’s grand opening starts at 10 a.m. on KHNL and K5. We’ll also streaming across all of our HNN digital platforms.

For more information or to learn how to purchase a HOLO card, head to the city’s Skyline site here.

