Second wave of racers heads to Hawaii in 2023 Transpac yacht race

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On Thursday morning, the second wave of yachts departed from Los Angeles, Calif., inbound to Hawaii for the 2023 Transpac race.

After they pass the West End of Catalina Island, clearing the first 25 miles of the race, they will traverse through the open Pacific Ocean.

Transpac officials say that navigators will need to strategize against winds in the Pacific High, which are notorious for sending ships adrift if they sail too north. Officials are unsure whether the winds will be strong enough this year to threaten any course records.

Among the second fleet of competitors are two father-son pairs. The sons are the youngest sailors of the competition.

Nicolas Messano, 13, and Oliver Ernest, 15, teamed up with their fathers to crew the Santa Cruz 50 DECEPTION and the J/145 AIMANT DE FILLE, respectively.

Other competitors are using the yacht race as an opportunity to promote environmental issues. Russ Johnson and John Turner, of the 52.2 BLUE MOON, sail in the race to raise awareness of ocean pollution.

“On the return trips, I do research in the Great Pacific Garbage Patch for different organizations, and I have my own non-profit called OPDERA: Ocean Plastic Debris Education Research and Awareness,” Johnson said.

Beginning Saturday, Transpac will announce the fastest boats of the second fleet and will interview navigator’s views on the new forecasts.

To follow the second fleet, click here.

