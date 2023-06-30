Preparations underway as Hawaii’s ‘American Idol’ Iam Tongi headlines Ohana Day
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 3:18 PM HST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Preparations are underway for Ohana Day this weekend!
“American Idol” season 21 winner Iam Tongi will take the stage for a special performance on Saturday.
The two-day festival begins on July 1 at 3 p.m. at the Turtle Bay Resort.
Saturday, July 1:
- Iam Tongi
- Spawnbreezie
Sunday, July 2:
- Kapena
- Likkle Jordee
- Paula Fuga
- Natural Vibrations
- Fourth of July fireworks spectacular
General admission is $39.
To purchase tickets, click here.
