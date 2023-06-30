Tributes
Preparations underway as Hawaii’s ‘American Idol’ Iam Tongi headlines Ohana Day

(Ohana Day)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 3:18 PM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Preparations are underway for Ohana Day this weekend!

“American Idol” season 21 winner Iam Tongi will take the stage for a special performance on Saturday.

The two-day festival begins on July 1 at 3 p.m. at the Turtle Bay Resort.

Saturday, July 1:

  • Iam Tongi
  • Spawnbreezie

Sunday, July 2:

  • Kapena
  • Likkle Jordee
  • Paula Fuga
  • Natural Vibrations
  • Fourth of July fireworks spectacular

General admission is $39.

To purchase tickets, click here.

