Preparations underway as Hawaii’s ‘American Idol’ Iam Tongi headlines Ohana Day

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Preparations are underway for Ohana Day this weekend!

“American Idol” season 21 winner Iam Tongi will take the stage for a special performance on Saturday.

The two-day festival begins on July 1 at 3 p.m. at the Turtle Bay Resort.

Saturday, July 1:

Iam Tongi

Spawnbreezie

Sunday, July 2:

Kapena

Likkle Jordee

Paula Fuga

Natural Vibrations

Fourth of July fireworks spectacular

General admission is $39.

