Portion of Kuhio Avenue remains closed as repairs go on for 24-inch main break
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 6:20 AM HST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A portion of Kuhio Avenue remains closed as repairs are still ongoing for a 24-inch water main break in Waikiki, the Board of Water Supply said.
All lanes remain closed on Kuhio Avenue between Paoakalani Avenue and Ohua Avenue for repairs to the 24-inch main break.
Crews repaired a valve to a 16-inch main on Kuhio Avenue on Thursday, which is part of the 24-inch main break. But officials say more work still needs to be done.
Motorists are advised to continue to use alternate routes.
The break was reported around 4 p.m. on Tuesday.
There’s still no timeline of when repairs will be completed.
This story will be updated.
