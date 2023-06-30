Portion of Kuhio Avenue remains closed as repairs go on for 24-inch main break

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A portion of Kuhio Avenue remains closed as repairs are still ongoing for a 24-inch water main break in Waikiki, the Board of Water Supply said.

All lanes remain closed on Kuhio Avenue between Paoakalani Avenue and Ohua Avenue for repairs to the 24-inch main break.

Crews repaired a valve to a 16-inch main on Kuhio Avenue on Thursday, which is part of the 24-inch main break. But officials say more work still needs to be done.

Waikiki: REMINDER all lanes of Kuhio Ave between Paoakalani Ave and Ohua Ave remain closed until further notice for main break repairs. Visit https://t.co/Y4VBiIWqU4 for more info. #Waikiki #HiTraffic — Honolulu Board of Water Supply (@BWSHonolulu) June 30, 2023

Motorists are advised to continue to use alternate routes.

The break was reported around 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

There’s still no timeline of when repairs will be completed.

This story will be updated.

