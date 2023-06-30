Pedestrian, moped driver hospitalized following overnight crash in Kalihi
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 5:57 AM HST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A pedestrian and moped driver are being hospitalized Friday morning following an overnight moped crash in Kalihi.
Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene around 12:25 a.m. on Kalihi Street.
They said paramedics treated a man, believed to be in his 60s, who was hit by a moped. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
Paramedics also treated the moped driver. He’s believed to be about 70-years-old and was listed in serious condition.
No word yet on what may have caused the crash.
This story may be updated.
