Pedestrian, moped driver hospitalized following overnight crash in Kalihi

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A pedestrian and moped driver are being hospitalized Friday morning following an overnight moped crash in Kalihi.

Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene around 12:25 a.m. on Kalihi Street.

They said paramedics treated a man, believed to be in his 60s, who was hit by a moped. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Paramedics also treated the moped driver. He’s believed to be about 70-years-old and was listed in serious condition.

No word yet on what may have caused the crash.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.