Pearl Harbor, Hiroshima sign historic sister park agreement

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - National parks in Japan and Hawaii are now working together to share lessons from their painful past and efforts for peace.

During a ceremony on Thursday at the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo, U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel and Hiroshima City Mayor Matsui Kazumi signed a sister park agreement between Pearl Harbor National Memorial on Oahu and Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima.

It’s a historic agreement between two places that were devastated by World War II some eight decades ago -- forever connected through pain and healing through reconciliation and cooperation.

“It kind of symbolizes you can be the bitterest of foes and become the best of friends. And how do we learn from each other’s experiences, what that meant and then how do you forge a better future and I think Pearl Harbor and Hiroshima are not just historical facts, but actually a floodlight into the future,” U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel said.

On December 7, 1941, imperial Japan attacked Pearl Harbor -- marking America’s entry into World War II. On August 6th. 1945, the United States dropped an atomic bomb over Hiroshima and later Nagasaki -- effectively ending the war.

The cooperative project builds on the historic joint visits in 2016 by then President Barack Obama and the late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to Hiroshima and Pearl Harbor. Obama and other U.S. leaders sent messages of congratulations on the signing.

The sister park arrangement is the second between the U.S. and Japan, following one signed in 2016 between Gettysburg National Military Park and Gifu Sekigahara Battlefield Memorial Museum.

Both countries hope to urge their citizens to learn from their dark past, especially as survivors of the war pass away and global conflicts continue, like Russia’s war in Ukraine and tensions in the Indo-Pacific.

“When we no longer have that generation, how do we connect with that next generation? How do we keep people interested and engaged in learning about this history and understanding why it’s important,” said Tom Leatherman, Superintendent of the Pearl Harbor National Memorial. “What we hope we’re able to do is share some of that history from the other site, more locally.”

The embassy said the parks will promote exchanges and share experiences in historic restoration, using virtual reality, and best practices in youth education and tourism management.

Park officials hope joint programs and employee training can help attract more visitors, such as Hawaii students who are traveling to Hiroshima for the anniversary of the atomic bombing.

“They can really, actually experience themselves live what happened in Hiroshima, but also feel the friendship and from the people of Hiroshima... to really promote peace in the world,” said Reyna Kaneko, president of the Japan America Society of Hawaii.

“It’s one thing for a president and prime minister in the voice of the two countries, but it’s another thing when the citizens do that themselves, it creates a moral and ethical foundation that all of us can build on,” Ambassador Emanuel said.

Lessons you won’t find in any history textbook.

