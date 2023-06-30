Moped driver seriously injured after being struck by car on Nimitz Highway

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 42-year-old moped driver remains in serious condition following a hit-and-run crash on Nimitz Highway overnight.

It happened around 1 a.m. on the corner of Nimitz Highway and Sand Island Access Road.

Police said the man was traveling eastbound on Nimitz Highway when he was struck from behind by an unknown motorist who then fled the scene.

The moped rider was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Authorities said the moped driver was not wearing a helmet.

All eastbound lanes were closed temporarily and drivers were detoured around the intersection but it has since been reopened.

Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Traffic Division at (808)723-3413.

