Kona tournament helps clear invasive reef fish

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Calvin Lai Jr. has spent most of his life underwater.

Born and raised on Kauai, he’s now a firefighter on the Big Island, but his real passion is spearfishing.

This month, he organized one of the sport’s premier tournaments — the national spearfishing championships at Waikoloa beach, featuring 97 competitors from both here at home and across the country.

“It’s one point per fish, one point per pound and it was unlimited,” Lai Jr. said. “No size limit.”

No limit because this tournament targeted three specific types of invasive species — roi, taape, and toau — and everyone racked up a haul.

“Just to give you an idea on how much invasive species came out of that reef with 97 competitors and on a four-mile stretch, it was almost 3,000 lbs,” Lai Jr. said. “So we did well and everybody was happy that we took care of that area, but there’s still so much invasive fish out there.”

The state had no involvement in the tournament, but applauds the invasive-only strategy.

The roi fish in particular poses a significant threat to native species.

“They’re just eating anything that they can fit in their mouth basically,” said DLNR Division of Aquatic Resources biologist Bryan Ishida. “They will go after juvenile parrot fish, herbivores, fish that are really important to maintaining coral reef health.”

Lai himself shot more than 60 fish, which was good enough to win an individual title, and he’s already won several national and world spearfishing honors.

He’s hopeful this event lays out a new model for future tourneys.

“Local tournaments have been doing invasive species for a long time,” Lai Jr. said. “This is a tournament for the U.S. nationals and possibly other places in the United States, where they’re gonna do invasive species.”

As for what happened with all the fish, much of the roi was used for compost, while the others made for good dinner.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.