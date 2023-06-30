Tributes
Kauai crews assist hikers in two separate rescues in the Koke’e area

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating a fatal plane crash on Kauai on Sunday.(file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 3:13 PM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Rescue teams with the Kauai Fire Department responded to two separate rescues in the Koke’e area of Kauai’s west side Wednesday.

Officials said the first call for an injured hiker came in around 1 p.m.

Multiple units responded and found a 46-year-old woman from California with a knee injury along the Waipo’o Falls trail. She was accompanied by her husband.

Rescuers carried her to safety and she was later taken to the Kauai Veterans Memorial Hospital in stable condition for further treatment

Shortly after around 3 p.m., emergency teams got another call involving two hikers in distress along the Kukui Trail.

There were no injuries were reported, officials said. Once on scene, officials spoke to the hikers’ daughter and they were able to locate them along the trail and bring them to a landing spot at the trailhead via Air 1.

They declined further medical treatment.

