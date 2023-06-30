Illegal game room exposed in latest police raid near Ala Moana Center

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police raided a gambling operation Thursday evening that was hiding in plain sight — just mauka of Ala Moana Center.

Maj. Mike Lambert said officers seized nine gambling devices from the game room.

One of the machines had a sign saying: “Play at your own risk.”

The game room is walking distance from the Hawaii Convention Center and the mall. It’s also between a strip club and some eateries, which police say are not involved with the illegal game room.

“Before, they were really limited to out-of-sight, out-of-mind locations,” said Lambert. “But right now they’re in your face, and they’re even in your communities.”

Police said this is the same game room tied to where 25-year-old Kawika Kanakanui fatally shot 33-year-old Bryson Okada in the back of the head, last May.

Lambert said it’s a beacon for crime and drugs.

“There was a fentanyl overdose earlier actually, this year that occurred and the back parking lot is home for many stolen vehicles that have recovered,” said Lambert.

Police said no arrests were made because no one was there.

Lambert said the owners were due for a building inspection on Friday and had shut down to pretend nothing illegal was going on.

Those owners could now be subject to violations and fines.

One neighbor, who did not want to be identified, told Hawaii News Now she had no idea what was behind this door.

“I did see a lot of suspicious activity. I didn’t know it was a game room, so to speak,” said the resident. “But I actually more thought it was a drug, like there were drug activity inside and out.”

Among the warning signs in the game room, were numerous surveillance cameras, a buzzer at the door and no business signs.

Lambert said this is HPD’s 13th game room raid this year — and there will be more.

“The difference from years past is that we have a much stronger relationship with our prosecuting attorney’s office and our federal partners at the Homeland Security Investigations agency at the federal level,” said Lambert.

He asks the community for their patience.

“We are working hard to take down these game rooms,” he said. “The problem didn’t start quickly, you know, it took a while to gain traction, and it’s going to take a while for us to reduce them again in reverse order.”

