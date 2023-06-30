Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Iconic guitar brand makes its mark in Tokyo with first-ever flagship store

The new Tokyo flagship store features four floors of guitars and basses made in America and...
The new Tokyo flagship store features four floors of guitars and basses made in America and Japan.(Courtesy: Fender)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 9:22 AM HST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Fender Musical Instruments Corporation, which is owned by Servco Pacific, has made its mark in Tokyo with its first-ever flagship store.

Servco Pacific is locally known for selling cars and appliances but to many people’s surprise, it also owns the famous Fender guitar company.

The new Tokyo flagship store features four floors of guitars and basses made in America and Japan.

In addition to the extensive line of guitars, the flagship store also homes a coffee shop called “Fender Cafe.”

Visitors can use play spaces to test out potential purchases throughout the store, both using headphones or in an amplified room.

Offerings include an extensive line of guitars and basses, flagship store exclusive guitars,...
Offerings include an extensive line of guitars and basses, flagship store exclusive guitars, local Japanese Artist Signature models, US-made and Made-In-Japan guitars, and lifestyle merchandise.(Courtesy: Fender)

In its nearly 80 year history, Fender has been a leader in guitar culture evolving with each music generation’s diverse musical talent.

In an effort to support players at every stage of their musical journey, the brand’s Beginner’s Hub tool will be available online and in-store.

The tool will help players find the best model for them from a wide range of Fender products by answering a few questions such as budget and favorite music genre.

The grand opening was held on Friday in Harajuku, Tokyo.

Learn more about the Beginner’s Hub tool by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kapilina Beach Homes police standoff
Hours-long standoff in Ewa Beach ends with man dead from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound
He'eia Kea Boat Harbor near Kaneohe Bay
Body found in waters off Kaneohe Bay confirmed to be missing woman
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Celebrating La Pietra’s Class of 2023, the Next Generation of Wahine Leaders
Here’s what to expect, and even what you can look forward to, at next week’s opening of...
All aboard! Here’s everything you need to know if you want to ride Skyline

Latest News

Live team coverage of Skyline’s grand opening starts at 10 a.m. on KHNL and K5. We’ll also...
LIVE: Skyline’s grand opening day is here, marking major milestone in Hawaii history
The Generations Kitchen ohana.
Oahu family finds success in Vegas sharing a taste of home, ‘continuing the legacy’
Adam Lee, CEO of North Shore Stables said using pigs and chickens can help eradicate invasive...
Farmers propose using pigs, chickens to eradicate coconut rhinoceros beetles
Waters off the Kona coast are a little less overrun with invasive species this month thanks to...
Kona tournament helps clear invasive reef fish