Iconic guitar brand makes its mark in Tokyo with first-ever flagship store

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Fender Musical Instruments Corporation, which is owned by Servco Pacific, has made its mark in Tokyo with its first-ever flagship store.

Servco Pacific is locally known for selling cars and appliances but to many people’s surprise, it also owns the famous Fender guitar company.

The new Tokyo flagship store features four floors of guitars and basses made in America and Japan.

In addition to the extensive line of guitars, the flagship store also homes a coffee shop called “Fender Cafe.”

Visitors can use play spaces to test out potential purchases throughout the store, both using headphones or in an amplified room.

Offerings include an extensive line of guitars and basses, flagship store exclusive guitars, local Japanese Artist Signature models, US-made and Made-In-Japan guitars, and lifestyle merchandise. (Courtesy: Fender)

In its nearly 80 year history, Fender has been a leader in guitar culture evolving with each music generation’s diverse musical talent.

In an effort to support players at every stage of their musical journey, the brand’s Beginner’s Hub tool will be available online and in-store.

The tool will help players find the best model for them from a wide range of Fender products by answering a few questions such as budget and favorite music genre.

The grand opening was held on Friday in Harajuku, Tokyo.

