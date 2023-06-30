Hawaiian Airlines flight from Honolulu hits severe turbulence going to Sydney

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaiian Airlines flight from Honolulu to Sydney hit severe turbulence five hours into the flight on Thursday, officials said.

A Hawaiian Air spokesperson said 163 passengers and 12 crewmembers were on flight HA451.

Four passengers and three flight attendants needed medical attention from a doctor on board.

Hawaiian Air said the flight landed in Sydney safely.

The aircraft was inspected before the the returning flight from Australia to Hawaii departed.

