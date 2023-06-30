Hawaii Island police search for hit-and-run driver who left pedestrian seriously injured

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police are investigating a hit-and-run in Pahoa Friday morning.

It happened around 4 a.m. south of Malama Street.

A motorcycle traveling on Highway 130 struck a pedestrian walking along the shoulder lane, police said.

The driver then fled the scene.

The 36-year-old woman was taken to Hilo Medical Center in serious condition.

Call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300 with tips.

