First Alert Forecast: Winds ease slightly with more scattered showers for Independence Day weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds will continue to bring us some nice breezes, in the moderate range, through the holiday weekend into next week.

Nice weather today as we start the holiday weekend. We could see some enhanced showers Saturday and Sunday but mostly in the overnight to early morning hours.

Trade winds return full on Monday with locally breezy conditions through Wednesday.

No significant swells for the next seven days and no marine warnings currently in effect for Hawaiian waters.

Surf on all shores will be decreasing today through the weekend. There’s a potential south swell brewing for next weekend.

