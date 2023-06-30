First Alert Forecast: No letup in our locally breezy trade wind conditions

Breezy trades will continue into Friday, with a typical weather pattern of passing showers for windward and mauka areas, especially during the nights and mornings.

For the weekend, winds may ease up a little as high pressure weakens to the north. At the same time, a weak upper disturbance may enhance incoming trade wind showers, with some moving leeward.

More stable conditions should return Monday along with stronger trade winds for the remainder of the coming week, including the Independence Day holiday on Tuesday.

Surf’s pretty quiet right now, with no significant swells expected for the next seven days. South shores will be your best bet for any waves at 2 to 4 feet.

Because of the stronger winds, a small craft advisory remains posted for the usual windier coastal and channel waters around Maui County and the island of Hawaii through Saturday.

