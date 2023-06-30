Farmers propose using pigs and chickens to eradicate coconut rhinoceros beetles

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Farmers from North Shore Stables were determined to find an all-natural solution to eradicating the voracious coconut eating Rhinocerous beetles.

For the past six months, the Coconut Rhinocerous Beetle Response Team had record trap catches and is continuing to see an increase in catches in Central, West and North Oahu — and sporadically along the Windward coast.

CRBs were also recently detected in Kauai.

Adam Lee, CEO of North Shore Stables, said using pigs and chickens can help eradicate invasive species like CRB and protect food supply.

On Saturday, he and other farmers demonstrated their proposed method.

“So, we have to look at eradication in natural and organic ways because poisoning a tree threatens future people like keiki that stumble upon that tree, drink a coconut and didn’t know maybe years before that there was some type of toxic that was used to treat a problem that maybe has another solution,” said Lee.

Bronson Calpito, co-owner of North Shore Stables, said he spent a few weeks training five of their pigs on how to root out the beetles and eat them.

They measured just how fast the pigs could root out the beetles and eat them.

“We put the grubs and beetles in, we gave them about 20 minutes, the pigs to work on a pile,” said Calpito. “They had about 300 grubs and we only found I think it was like 20 grubs left after 20 minutes.”

“The state’s CRB task force did a heroic job of collecting data and identifying hot spots on Oahu. Using that data, we can now deploy teams of pigs and chickens to highly infested areas,” said Sharon Hurd, director of the state Department of Agriculture.

The state says they’ll collect data to see how effective this solution is.

To help control the CRB population, the task force recommends removing any plant waste including mulch compost, trimmings, and wood so they do not become breeding sites.

Use your city and county green waste bins or dump at places like Hawaiian Earth Products.

To report invasive species like CRB’s call 643-7378 (PEST).

