Crash on Hawaii Island leaves 4 injured, including 1 in critical condition

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police are investigating a two-vehicle crash in Hilo that left four people injured, including one critically, on Wednesday night.

It happened around 6:05 p.m. on Daniel K. Inouye Highway.

Police said a 2020 Ford Expedition SUV, operated by a 45-year-old South Carolina man, was traveling west on the highway, when the vehicle spun out and crossed the highway’s center line, colliding with a 2017 Toyota Sienna passenger van.

The passenger van was being driven by a 32-year-old Hilo man. No other occupants had been in the van with him at the time of the crash.

However, the SUV contained five members of a family visiting from South Carolina: the driver of the vehicle, his 44 year-old wife and their three children, including two sons, ages 15 and 22, and their 18-year-old daughter.

Police reported that three occupants from the SUV and the driver of the passenger van sustained injuries from the crash and were transported to Hilo Medical Center for medical evaluation.

The 18-year-old was critically injured following the crash. She was transported to Queen’s Medical Center for further assistance.

Police believe the collision was a combination of speeding and wet roadways. At the time of the crash, fogging had also been reported in the area.

A negligent injury investigation was recently initiated by Hilo Patrol officers and the East Hawaii Traffic Enforcement Unit. It is currently awaiting approval.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.