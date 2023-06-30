Campbell High School Band drums up enough support for D.C. parade

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - 80 students of the James Campbell High School Band are in final rehearsals for a big trip to Washington D.C. for the National Independence Day Parade where bands from 50 states are invited to march in the mile and a half route.

“I want them to see the fun side of Hawaii through ‘Drop Baby Drop’,” said drum major Trevor Yap.

Besides ‘Drop Baby Drop’, the band will play ‘Hilo March.’ It’s one of those memory-making trips that almost didn’t happen when a major pledge fell through leaving the band and its boosters just a month to fundraise for the trip.

“It was very overwhelming. It was a very high cost for every family and some families have multiple students in the band so we just had to take it one step,” said Nancy Lord, parent of JCHS Band Boosters.

But in one month, they raised $150,000 through grassroots outreach and GoFundMe. It was enough to send the band to the parade and other events in Washington.

“I was really happy that we were able to go. We raised a lot of money. It gave a lot of us and we are really excited,” said Harrison Lord who plays tuba.

The National Independence Day Parade starts at 5:50 am Hawaii time. Campbell High is the 59th unit. The band will be wearing their orange and black aloha print uniforms with lei po’o (head lei).

Gabriella Clark who plays alto sax says they want to share the aloha spirit.

“That means much more than love, but hard work and effort that we at James Campbell, Oahu and the Hawaiian islands represent,” said Clark.

The event will be live streamed at https://july4thparade.com/.

