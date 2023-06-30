Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Campbell High School Band drums up enough support for D.C. parade

Campbell High band members practice for parade.
Campbell High band members practice for parade.(Hawaii News Now)
By Mahealani Richardson
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 4:44 PM HST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - 80 students of the James Campbell High School Band are in final rehearsals for a big trip to Washington D.C. for the National Independence Day Parade where bands from 50 states are invited to march in the mile and a half route.

“I want them to see the fun side of Hawaii through ‘Drop Baby Drop’,” said drum major Trevor Yap.

Besides ‘Drop Baby Drop’, the band will play ‘Hilo March.’ It’s one of those memory-making trips that almost didn’t happen when a major pledge fell through leaving the band and its boosters just a month to fundraise for the trip.

“It was very overwhelming. It was a very high cost for every family and some families have multiple students in the band so we just had to take it one step,” said Nancy Lord, parent of JCHS Band Boosters.

But in one month, they raised $150,000 through grassroots outreach and GoFundMe. It was enough to send the band to the parade and other events in Washington.

“I was really happy that we were able to go. We raised a lot of money. It gave a lot of us and we are really excited,” said Harrison Lord who plays tuba.

The National Independence Day Parade starts at 5:50 am Hawaii time. Campbell High is the 59th unit. The band will be wearing their orange and black aloha print uniforms with lei po’o (head lei).

Gabriella Clark who plays alto sax says they want to share the aloha spirit.

“That means much more than love, but hard work and effort that we at James Campbell, Oahu and the Hawaiian islands represent,” said Clark.

The event will be live streamed at https://july4thparade.com/.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yolando Pusi mug
Woman found guilty of stealing over $20K from retail stores sentenced to prison
He'eia Kea Boat Harbor near Kaneohe Bay
Body found in waters off Kaneohe Bay confirmed to be missing woman
Trailer stolen from Waikiki lot using rental van
$150,000 food truck stolen in Waikiki recovered on Oahu’s North Shore
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Apparent barricade situation in Pearl City area
Critics call on HPD to release body cam video from fatal officer-involved shooting

Latest News

Waiahole families protested the rent hikes along the highway days before it was set to go into...
Waiahole Valley families given more time to apply for subsidized rent ahead of steep hike
Here’s what to expect, and even what you can look forward to, at next week’s opening of...
All aboard! Here’s everything you you need know if you want to ride Skyline
It’s a historic agreement between two places that were devastated by World War II some eight...
In symbolic move, Pearl Harbor and Hiroshima sign historic sister park agreement
Standoff underway near Kapilina Beach Homes in Ewa Beach, prompting heavy police presence