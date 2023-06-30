An Oahu family finds success in Las Vegas sharing a taste of home

LAS VEGAS (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement’s first convention on the continent shed light on the struggles many Hawaiians face living away from home.

But it also highlighted successes – like Generations Kitchen.

“Carry on what we’ve learned through our parents our grandparents back home,” said Alii Kauhi-Choy Foo. “We are an extension of them here and we just want to show Vegas what we have to offer coming from Hawaii.”

Alii said it all started with his brother-in-law’s love for food and their family’s passion to share.

So, the ohana from Oahu decided to create a business that would do both.

Generations Kitchen in Las Vegas started off as a pop-up tent serving plate lunches at special events.

“Eventually moved into a food truck and then eventually moved into a brick and mortar,” Alii said.

November will make two years since Generations Kitchen opened off South Valley View Boulevard.

It’s where regulars include Las Vegas locals and Hawaii transplants.

“The best one in Vegas, the best Hawaiian food in Vegas,” said Rhon Liwanag, an Ewa Beach native who is now living in Las Vegas. “Taste like home.”

Stories – like Generations Kitchen – were discussed at a workshop at the CNHA convention in Las Vegas last week.

Participants talked about the soul of a business, what makes a business Hawaiian? When is ownership oiwi? Why does it even matter?

For Alii and his ohana, it matters greatly.

“Our moopuna, our keiki, continuing the legacy of Generations Kitchen,” Alii said.

Alii says everyone is welcome to stop by to enjoy a taste of Hawaii.

“Hele mai! Come to Generations Kitchen when you’re here in Las Vegas! We will be glad to serve you some island comfort food!”

Your heart and opu won’t be disappointed.

