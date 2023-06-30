Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Amber Alert issued for 2 missing girls in Texas

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office in Texas issued an Amber Alert on Thursday for two...
The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office in Texas issued an Amber Alert on Thursday for two missing girls.(Henderson County Sheriff's Office)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:22 PM HST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Texas (KLTV/Gray News) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office in Texas issued an Amber Alert on Thursday for two missing girls.

The Amber Alert lists both girls as an “abducted child.”

The girls are 14-year-old Willow Webb and 11-year-old Bonnie Webb. They were last seen near County Road 1408 outside the city limits of Athens, Texas.

Willow was wearing a colored shirt and blue jeans when she was last seen. She has brown hair, green eyes and weighs 75 pounds. She is 5 feet 1 inch tall.

Bonnie was wearing a dark shirt and blue jeans. She has blue eyes with brown hair. She is 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 75 pounds.

Anyone with information about the girls is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 903-675-5128 or call 911.

Copyright 2023 KLTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yolando Pusi mug
Woman found guilty of stealing over $20K from retail stores sentenced to prison
He'eia Kea Boat Harbor near Kaneohe Bay
Body found in waters off Kaneohe Bay confirmed to be missing woman
Trailer stolen from Waikiki lot using rental van
$150,000 food truck stolen in Waikiki recovered on Oahu’s North Shore
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Apparent barricade situation in Pearl City area
Critics call on HPD to release body cam video from fatal officer-involved shooting

Latest News

Honolulu rail officials worry about ‘being overwhelmed’ by crowds as system opens
Waters off the Kona coast are a little less overrun with invasive species this month thanks to...
Kona tournament helps clear invasive reef fish
Campbell High band members practice for parade.
After funding hurdle, Hawaii marching band drums up enough support for DC parade
Depression, suicide generic
Worried a loved one may attempt suicide? Here are the signs and a key question to ask