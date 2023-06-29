With few options, Waiahole Valley residents protest steep rent hikes just days away

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Faced with an impending hike in rent, frustrated Windward Oahu residents took their grievances community Wednesday.

Dozens of Waiahole Valley families live on land owned by the state’s Hawaii Housing Finance and Development Corporation, which is imposing sharp rent increases set to take effect this weekend.

“They’ve sent out letters telling everybody across the family that they’re rents were gonna go up 6.6 times their current rent,” said Waiahole-Waikane Community Association member Paul Zweng. “So that’s a 560% increase, which is really fairly astronomical, especially since about two-thirds of our residents, live on fixed income.”

Adding to the frustration is residents say the state isn’t allowing room to negotiate rates, but it recently reached a deal with farmers in the area allowing them to pay below market rents for the next 15 years due to their agricultural status.

“In fact some of our residents actually produce more food than some of our farmers,” Zweng said. “So it’s really just ludicrous to make this false separation. We’re really one community and we don’t like the fact this process is dividing our community.”

In a statement, HHFDC says rent remains ‘very reasonable’ and it also added “no lessee should be displaced as a result of the renegotiated rent and has given staff the go-ahead to establish a subsidized rent program for low-income lessees.”

However, residents aren’t satisfied and are asking for Governor Green to grant mediation with HHFDC representatives.

When asked if the Governor would get involved, his representatives said Wednesday the administration is deferring to the HHFDC.

“They should be our friend, but they aren’t,” said Waiahole Valley resident Laverne Tokunaga-Tarumoto. “They’ve turned themselves into, I hate to say it, but like, enemy. That’s not how we operate here in the valley.”

