Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

With few options, Waiahole Valley residents protest steep rent hikes just days away

Faced with an impending hike in rent, frustrated Windward Oahu residents took their grievances...
Faced with an impending hike in rent, frustrated Windward Oahu residents took their grievances Wednesday to the community.(Hawaii News Now)
By Mark Carpenter
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:18 PM HST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Faced with an impending hike in rent, frustrated Windward Oahu residents took their grievances community Wednesday.

Dozens of Waiahole Valley families live on land owned by the state’s Hawaii Housing Finance and Development Corporation, which is imposing sharp rent increases set to take effect this weekend.

“They’ve sent out letters telling everybody across the family that they’re rents were gonna go up 6.6 times their current rent,” said Waiahole-Waikane Community Association member Paul Zweng. “So that’s a 560% increase, which is really fairly astronomical, especially since about two-thirds of our residents, live on fixed income.”

Adding to the frustration is residents say the state isn’t allowing room to negotiate rates, but it recently reached a deal with farmers in the area allowing them to pay below market rents for the next 15 years due to their agricultural status.

“In fact some of our residents actually produce more food than some of our farmers,” Zweng said. “So it’s really just ludicrous to make this false separation. We’re really one community and we don’t like the fact this process is dividing our community.”

In a statement, HHFDC says rent remains ‘very reasonable’ and it also added “no lessee should be displaced as a result of the renegotiated rent and has given staff the go-ahead to establish a subsidized rent program for low-income lessees.”

However, residents aren’t satisfied and are asking for Governor Green to grant mediation with HHFDC representatives.

When asked if the Governor would get involved, his representatives said Wednesday the administration is deferring to the HHFDC.

“They should be our friend, but they aren’t,” said Waiahole Valley resident Laverne Tokunaga-Tarumoto. “They’ve turned themselves into, I hate to say it, but like, enemy. That’s not how we operate here in the valley.”

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Medical Examiner’s Office identifies 2 who died in suspected mass overdose
Couple arrested in connection with fatal mass overdose; fentanyl distribution ring exposed
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says
Trailer stolen from Waikiki lot using rental van
$150,000 food truck stolen in Waikiki recovered on Oahu’s North Shore
Off the beaten path, on a quarter-acre of forested land near Mountain View, a Big Island man is...
Meet Hawaii Island’s modern-day George of the Jungle: A social media star ‘living off grid’

Latest News

MFD: Brush fire that broke out in Olowalu 90% contained
Maui firefighters work to contain a brush fire in Olowalu.
MFD: Brush fire that broke out in Olowalu 90% contained
U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz
Secretary Haaland stresses importance of indigenous knowledge in ‘era of climate crisis’
Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland visited Hawaii as part of the Biden administration’s...
PHOTOS: Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland's visit to Hawaii