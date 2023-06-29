Tributes
What scientists say keeps mosquitoes away

Mosquitoes kill more people than any other animal, as they spread diseases like malaria. (CNN, GETTY IMAGES)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 6:33 AM HST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
(CNN) - Believe it or not, the deadliest animal in the world is the mosquito.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says mosquitoes kill more people than any other animal, as they spread diseases such as malaria, dengue fever and West Nile virus.

This week, the CDC issued an alert of locally acquired cases of malaria in Florida and Texas, saying that all five patients are being treated and are improving.

“Humans have been at war with mosquitoes for literally millennia,” said Conor McMeniman, with Johns Hopkins Malaria Research Institute.

The insects are more than just a nuisance. Every year, diseases mosquitoes and other vectors can spread cause around 700,000 deaths worldwide.

In summer, they’re out in full force.

“(It) really provides a fantastic environment for the mosquitoes to get out and about and enjoy the daily hunt for humans,” McMeniman said.

McMeniman studies the attraction of mosquitoes to humans. He says that while the insects are tiny, they have a powerful sense of smell and can track chemical signatures the human body emits through our breath and skin odor.

“Some people are more attractive to mosquitoes than others, and we think a large part of the reason for this is the way that we smell to different mosquito species,” he said.

He says the best way to protect against mosquitos is to be prepared. Use window screens, air conditioning and fans in your home to make the environment less inviting.

In your yard, tip out standing water and remove debris where mosquitoes may congregate and breed. And protect your body - cover up with long sleeves and pants or apply an EPA-registered insect repellent.

“Those containing active ingredients such as DEET, picaridin, IR3535, are really wonderful synthetic ingredients that ward away mosquitoes,” McMeniman said.

While applying an EPA-registered insect repellent is the most effective way to stop mosquitos from biting you, you also must reapply it. McMeniman says to follow the label’s instruction on how often to do so.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

