Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Teenage shooting victim shows signs of progress in recovery; community urges action against gun violence

A 17-year-old girl shot in the head a week and a half ago in Maili is progressing in her recovery.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 10:31 PM HST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 17-year-old girl shot in the head a week and a half ago in Maili is progressing in her recovery.

The family of Richianna DeGuzman says while she’s still in a coma, the doctor who diagnosed her as brain-dead told them he may have been wrong because several people have seen her open her eyes.

The family said at a community meeting tonight that she also underwent surgery to remove blood clots.

Meantime, Community members are staying focused on reducing gun violence

With many pleading to make local communities feel safe.

“To make communities aware, make communities comfortable enough to speak up, provide us with the tools and knowledge of what to look for, who to call, get in touch with HPD officers, community policing members,” said Anelakiai Hudsun.

Police are still looking for the shooting suspect.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Medical Examiner’s Office identifies 2 who died in suspected mass overdose
Couple arrested in connection with fatal mass overdose; fentanyl distribution ring exposed
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says
Off the beaten path, on a quarter-acre of forested land near Mountain View, a Big Island man is...
Meet Hawaii Island’s modern-day George of the Jungle: A social media star ‘living off grid’
Hanauma Bay
Reservations will soon no longer be required for kamaaina entry into Hanauma Bay

Latest News

Kauai’s electric utility gets first shipment of locally-produced biodiesel
Teenage shooting victim shows signs of progress; community urges action against gun violence
Honolulu named finalist for $1M Bloomberg Philanthropies Public Art Challenge Grant
Honolulu named finalist for $1M public art grant
Hawaii artist’s artwork takes center stage in new video game
Hawaii artist’s artwork takes center stage in new video game