Teenage shooting victim shows signs of progress in recovery; community urges action against gun violence

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 17-year-old girl shot in the head a week and a half ago in Maili is progressing in her recovery.

The family of Richianna DeGuzman says while she’s still in a coma, the doctor who diagnosed her as brain-dead told them he may have been wrong because several people have seen her open her eyes.

The family said at a community meeting tonight that she also underwent surgery to remove blood clots.

Meantime, Community members are staying focused on reducing gun violence

With many pleading to make local communities feel safe.

“To make communities aware, make communities comfortable enough to speak up, provide us with the tools and knowledge of what to look for, who to call, get in touch with HPD officers, community policing members,” said Anelakiai Hudsun.

Police are still looking for the shooting suspect.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.