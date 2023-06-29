Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

State fines city over $430K for effluent discharge in Kailua Bay

Kailua Bay wastewater discharge
Kailua Bay wastewater discharge(CWB)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 7:28 AM HST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health is fining the City of Honolulu over the effluent discharge in Kailua Bay, Hawaii News Now has learned.

The city is being fined more than $434,000 for discharge at the Kailua Wastewater plant into Kailua Bay.

Bacteria levels were found to be above acceptable limits.

The city acknowledges those events saying there were 13 days in April and May of this year during which effluent had elevated bacteria levels.

We’re told corrective actions were taken immediately.

The city also said bacteria levels remained safe along the shoreline of Kailua Bay — except during heavy rain events. They said it was unrelated to the effluent discharge at the wastewater plant.

The state and city sent out dueling press released Wednesday as tension continues over the wastewater discharges.

The reason behind the fine? A “late submission of a required discharge monitoring report,” according to the state.

But the city disputed that, saying it promptly notified the health department of the exceedances, both verbally and in written reports.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trailer stolen from Waikiki lot using rental van
$150,000 food truck stolen in Waikiki recovered on Oahu’s North Shore
Yolando Pusi mug
Woman found guilty of stealing over $20K from retail stores sentenced to prison
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Avery Garrard, pictured here, and Keina Drageset are charged with conspiracy to distribute...
Amid uptick in overdose deaths, feds crack down on major fentanyl dealers
Honolulu Police Department/File
Man arrested on suspicion of attempting to kidnap 7-year-old girl in Makiki

Latest News

He'eia Kea Boat Harbor near Kaneohe Bay
Search underway for missing woman who went fishing at Kaneohe Sandbar
Kuhio Avenue 24-inch water main break valve repairs
Portions of Kuhio Avenue closed as repairs continue for 24-inch main break in Waikiki
Apparent barricade situation in Pearl City area
Critics call on HPD to release body cam video from fatal officer-involved shooting
Here's an file aerial view of the Kapaia Power Station and the Tesla solar storage facility....
Kauai’s electric utility gets its first shipment of locally-produced biodiesel