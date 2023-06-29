State fines city over $430K for effluent discharge in Kailua Bay

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health is fining the City of Honolulu over the effluent discharge in Kailua Bay, Hawaii News Now has learned.

The city is being fined more than $434,000 for discharge at the Kailua Wastewater plant into Kailua Bay.

Bacteria levels were found to be above acceptable limits.

The city acknowledges those events saying there were 13 days in April and May of this year during which effluent had elevated bacteria levels.

We’re told corrective actions were taken immediately.

The city also said bacteria levels remained safe along the shoreline of Kailua Bay — except during heavy rain events. They said it was unrelated to the effluent discharge at the wastewater plant.

The state and city sent out dueling press released Wednesday as tension continues over the wastewater discharges.

The reason behind the fine? A “late submission of a required discharge monitoring report,” according to the state.

But the city disputed that, saying it promptly notified the health department of the exceedances, both verbally and in written reports.

