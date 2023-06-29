Tributes
Standoff underway near Kapilina Beach Homes in Ewa Beach, prompting heavy police presence

Kapilina Beach Homes police standoff
Kapilina Beach Homes police standoff(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 10:22 AM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A heavy police presence has been reported near Kapilina Beach Homes as a police standoff unfolds Thursday morning, witnesses tell Hawaii News Now.

According to the Honolulu Police Department’s active dispatch calls, officers responded to the scene on Bittern Avenue just before 7 a.m.

Videos sent into our newsroom show a large police presence, including SWAT teams, on scene.

Witnesses say some residents near the area have been evacuated.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

