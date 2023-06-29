Tributes
Search underway for missing woman who went fishing at Kaneohe Sandbar

HFD's new fire trucks were given Hawaiian names and blessed in a traditional ceremony Monday.
HFD's new fire trucks were given Hawaiian names and blessed in a traditional ceremony Monday.(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:19 AM HST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The search continues for a missing woman who went fishing at the Kaneohe Sandbar.

The Honolulu Fire Department said the woman, estimated to be in her 60s, reportedly went fishing early Wednesday morning but never returned.

Officials said the first call for help came in at about 7 p.m.

HFD said it started a search but suspended it at 9:30 p.m. due to darkness.

We’re told it will resume at first light.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

