Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Portions of Kuhio Avenue closed as repairs continue for 24-inch main break in Waikiki

Kuhio Avenue 24-inch water main break valve repairs
Kuhio Avenue 24-inch water main break valve repairs(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:58 AM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Repairs are still ongoing for the 24-inch water main break in Waikiki, the Board of Water Supply said in an update on Thursday.

Crews are working to repair a valve to a 16-inch main on Kuhio Avenue, which is part of the 24-inch main break.

Officials said one lane is closed in each direction of Kuhio Avenue between Kaiulani Avenue and Liliokalani Avenue for the valve repair.

In addition, all lanes are also closed on Kuhio Avenue between Paoakalani Avenue and Ohua Avenue for repairs to the 24-inch main break.

Motorists are advised to continue to use alternate routes.

Approximately 17 services will be affected during the valve repair.

The break was reported around 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

There’s no timeline of when repairs will be completed.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trailer stolen from Waikiki lot using rental van
$150,000 food truck stolen in Waikiki recovered on Oahu’s North Shore
Yolando Pusi mug
Woman found guilty of stealing over $20K from retail stores sentenced to prison
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Avery Garrard, pictured here, and Keina Drageset are charged with conspiracy to distribute...
Amid uptick in overdose deaths, feds crack down on major fentanyl dealers
Honolulu Police Department/File
Man arrested on suspicion of attempting to kidnap 7-year-old girl in Makiki

Latest News

Apparent barricade situation in Pearl City area
Critics call on HPD to release body cam video from fatal officer-involved shooting
HFD's new fire trucks were given Hawaiian names and blessed in a traditional ceremony Monday.
Search underway for missing woman who went fishing at Kaneohe Sandbar
Here's an file aerial view of the Kapaia Power Station and the Tesla solar storage facility....
Kauai’s electric utility gets its first shipment of locally-produced biodiesel
Honolulu’s troubled liquor commission faces new scrutiny after a city review found a...
Honolulu’s liquor commission faces new scrutiny, more evidence in gay discrimination suit