Portions of Kuhio Avenue closed as repairs continue for 24-inch main break in Waikiki

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Repairs are still ongoing for the 24-inch water main break in Waikiki, the Board of Water Supply said in an update on Thursday.

Crews are working to repair a valve to a 16-inch main on Kuhio Avenue, which is part of the 24-inch main break.

Officials said one lane is closed in each direction of Kuhio Avenue between Kaiulani Avenue and Liliokalani Avenue for the valve repair.

In addition, all lanes are also closed on Kuhio Avenue between Paoakalani Avenue and Ohua Avenue for repairs to the 24-inch main break.

Motorists are advised to continue to use alternate routes.

Approximately 17 services will be affected during the valve repair.

The break was reported around 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

There’s no timeline of when repairs will be completed.

