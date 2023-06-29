Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Officials: Worker electrocuted while repairing fitness center hot tub

Police in Arizona said a worker was electrocuted while repairing a fitness center hot tub.
Police in Arizona said a worker was electrocuted while repairing a fitness center hot tub.(MGN)
By Ben Bradley and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 1:10 PM HST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KPHO/Gray News) — A man died after he was electrocuted while repairing a hot tub inside an Arizona fitness center Wednesday, according to officials.

The man was discovered by police when they arrived at a Life Time athletic club in Phoenix.

First responders said the man was unresponsive inside a hot tub that was mostly drained of water and featured exposed live electrical wires.

Power company crews were called to the scene to shut off power to the entire building so first responders could enter the hot tub safely.

Medics on the scene said the man was already dead.

KPHO reports the fitness center was closed while the investigation into the man’s death took place.

A statement from Life Time Fitness was released Thursday regarding the man’s death. The statement confirmed that the professional contractor had died performing maintenance work at the fitness center, and that the incident is under investigation.

“Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with the family,” the statement added.

Copyright 2023 KPHO/KTVK via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yolando Pusi mug
Woman found guilty of stealing over $20K from retail stores sentenced to prison
Trailer stolen from Waikiki lot using rental van
$150,000 food truck stolen in Waikiki recovered on Oahu’s North Shore
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Apparent barricade situation in Pearl City area
Critics call on HPD to release body cam video from fatal officer-involved shooting
Avery Garrard, pictured here, and Keina Drageset are charged with conspiracy to distribute...
Amid uptick in overdose deaths, feds crack down on major fentanyl dealers

Latest News

City gears up for grand opening of long-awaited rail line
Midday Newscast: City gears up to welcome aboard riders on long-awaited rail line
Standoff underway near Kapilina Beach Homes in Ewa Beach, prompting heavy police presence
Hawaii leaders react to SCOTUS ruling on affirmative action in college admissions
Divided Supreme Court outlaws affirmative action in college admissions, says race can’t be used