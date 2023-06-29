Tributes
Mililani’s Dillon Gabriel continues to give back to his alma mater

Oklahoma University and Mililani High School quarterback Dillon Gabriel spent his summer...
Oklahoma University and Mililani High School quarterback Dillon Gabriel spent his summer vacation giving back.(Hawaii News Now)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:23 PM HST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Oklahoma University and Mililani High School quarterback Dillon Gabriel spent his summer vacation giving back.

Giving back to a place that gave him so much was he mindset of Gabriel, who recently donated brand new jerseys to some of the Trojans sports teams.

The quarterback — who is about to go into his second season at OU — recently gifted Mililani with new jerseys for boys basketball, girls volleyball and girls soccer ahead of their respective seasons.

An initiative Gabriel is passionate about after his memorable time at MHS.

“Just letting them have the resources that’s necessary, but also, you know, trying to set a new standard there.” Gabriel told Hawaii News Now. “I think, you know, (principal Fred) Murphy and aunty Joy, they’ve just been killing it and it’s just a super exciting time.”

For the school, they are grateful for the former Trojan’s contributions to the athletic department.

“All our student athletes are super excited, stoked, they feel special and many of the students have shared with me a feeling of gratitude.” MHS athletic director Joy Matsukawa said. “You know, resources are limited so anything we can do to support our students, our athletes, our coaches, our teams, we feel very grateful.”

In its first year, Gabriel outfitted the boys basketball team with new kits, but in year two he wanted to highlight the importance of supporting girls sports.

“Emphasize the the impact that sports can have for a girl as well.” Gabriel said. “I think it’s just as important and super exciting that, you know, everyone’s having the equal opportunity, which is something that is super special.”

Gabriel doesn’t plan on stopping with just three teams as the lefty already has plans for a certain team he’s very familiar with.

“I got some tricks up my sleeve and the big football team is one I’ve been getting asked about.” Gabriel said. “So, there’s something special there that I’m holding, hopefully we can make it happen real soon.”

