Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

‘It was quite an experience’: Alligator sneaks into couple’s home through doggy door

A couple who recently moved to Louisiana got a Cajun welcome when an alligator got into their home through a pet door. (Source: KATC, VIEWER HANDOUT, CNN)
By Christina Mondragon, KATC
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 12:17 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW IBERIA, La (KATC) - A couple who recently relocated from Arizona to Louisiana got quite a Cajun welcome when they awoke to an alligator inside their home.

“It was quite an experience. We’re getting the full Cajun experience,” Don Schultz said.

Don and Jan Schultz were woken up in the middle of the night by their dog who sensed something was wrong.

“Our dog Panda growled and woke my wife. She tapped me and said, ‘I think there’s somebody in the house,’” Don Schultz said. “So, I got up and headed down the hall to check and that’s when I saw the shape of an alligator.”

The 5-foot alligator had entered their house through the doggy door.

The couple said they called 911, and authorities came soon after to capture the uninvited guest.

“We are real grateful for the sheriff and wildlife and fisheries which came to get the creature from our home,” Jan Schultz said. “I guess it’s off swimming in a bayou somewhere.”

Don Schultz added, “We are taking precautions and locking the doggie door which will now only open with the dog’s collar. We don’t want another surprise like this in the future.”

Copyright 2023 KATC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yolando Pusi mug
Woman found guilty of stealing over $20K from retail stores sentenced to prison
Trailer stolen from Waikiki lot using rental van
$150,000 food truck stolen in Waikiki recovered on Oahu’s North Shore
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Apparent barricade situation in Pearl City area
Critics call on HPD to release body cam video from fatal officer-involved shooting
Avery Garrard, pictured here, and Keina Drageset are charged with conspiracy to distribute...
Amid uptick in overdose deaths, feds crack down on major fentanyl dealers

Latest News

City gears up for grand opening of long-awaited rail line
Midday Newscast: City gears up to welcome aboard riders on long-awaited rail line
Standoff underway near Kapilina Beach Homes in Ewa Beach, prompting heavy police presence
Hawaii leaders react to SCOTUS ruling on affirmative action in college admissions
Divided Supreme Court outlaws affirmative action in college admissions, says race can’t be used