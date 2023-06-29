Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Indiana trooper struck and killed during pursuit of suspect

By Evan Harris and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 12:37 AM HST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA/Gray News) - Officials with the Indiana State Police are mourning the death of one of their troopers during police pursuit of a suspect.

Police say the incident happened Wednesday on Ronald Reagan Parkway, north of I-70 near the west side of Indianapolis. Trooper Aaron N. Smith, 33, was aiding other officers in pursuit of a stolen car around 8:40 p.m., according to a police news release.

Officials say Smith tried to deescalate the pursuit by deploying stop sticks when he was struck by the car. He was critically injured and taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries, WPTA reports.

”This is a tremendously sad day for the entire Indiana State Police family. We will band together as we always do in support of Trooper Smith’s family, friends and co-workers,” Police Superintendent Douglas G. Carter said.

The suspect driver involved in the crash and two passengers were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Smith, of Franklin, served with the Indiana State Police for nearly five years. He is survived by his wife.

Copyright 2023 WPTA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Medical Examiner’s Office identifies 2 who died in suspected mass overdose
Couple arrested in connection with fatal mass overdose; fentanyl distribution ring exposed
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says
Off the beaten path, on a quarter-acre of forested land near Mountain View, a Big Island man is...
Meet Hawaii Island’s modern-day George of the Jungle: A social media star ‘living off grid’
Hanauma Bay
Reservations will soon no longer be required for kamaaina entry into Hanauma Bay

Latest News

The recommendations include a formal apology to descendants of people enslaved in the U.S. and...
California Black reparations task force concludes historic 2-year work
Shelby Hewitt, 32, faces charges after she allegedly posed as a student at three Boston high...
Woman accused of posing as student at three high schools
Air travel problems continue; Delta plane lands without nose gear
Titan sub debris and human remains found in search, US Coast Guard says