HPU tennis coach Lauren Conching steps down after 17 year career

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Lauren Conching, longtime women’s tennis head coach, will be stepping down from Hawaii Pacific University in order to pursue a position within the Intercollegiate Tennis Association.

Conching began her career at Hawaii Pacific University as an assistant tennis coach, then after five years, she took over the women’s tennis program.

Over her 17 year career, Conching amassed a record of 202-70, and led the Sharks to three PacWest Championships.

A three-time PacWest Coach of the Year, Conching also compiled six national semifinal appearances, two National ITA/Wilson Coach of the Year awards, and has coached numerous All-American athletes.

“I am so proud of what the women’s tennis program accomplished, both on and off the court. But above all, I am proud of what the program represented and the people that were a part of it,” Conching said.

While the university searches for a new head coach, men’s tennis coach Hedrik Bode and assistant Chelsea Patton will temporarily lead the team.

