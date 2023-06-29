Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

HPU tennis coach Lauren Conching steps down after 17 year career

(HPU)
By Connor Arakaki
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 2:32 PM HST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Lauren Conching, longtime women’s tennis head coach, will be stepping down from Hawaii Pacific University in order to pursue a position within the Intercollegiate Tennis Association.

Conching began her career at Hawaii Pacific University as an assistant tennis coach, then after five years, she took over the women’s tennis program.

Over her 17 year career, Conching amassed a record of 202-70, and led the Sharks to three PacWest Championships.

A three-time PacWest Coach of the Year, Conching also compiled six national semifinal appearances, two National ITA/Wilson Coach of the Year awards, and has coached numerous All-American athletes.

“I am so proud of what the women’s tennis program accomplished, both on and off the court. But above all, I am proud of what the program represented and the people that were a part of it,” Conching said.

While the university searches for a new head coach, men’s tennis coach Hedrik Bode and assistant Chelsea Patton will temporarily lead the team.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Medical Examiner’s Office identifies 2 who died in suspected mass overdose
Couple arrested in connection with fatal mass overdose; fentanyl distribution ring exposed
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says
Trailer stolen from Waikiki lot using rental van
$150,000 food truck stolen in Waikiki recovered on Oahu’s North Shore
Off the beaten path, on a quarter-acre of forested land near Mountain View, a Big Island man is...
Meet Hawaii Island’s modern-day George of the Jungle: A social media star ‘living off grid’

Latest News

Big island native Kalei Lee started powerlifting one year ago after participating in other...
Hawaii Island powerlifter takes home 4 medals at Special Olympics World Games in Berlin
Marcus Mariota hosts 7th annual Motiv8 Foundation Golf Tournament
It’s become an offseason tradition for Marcus Mariota who returned to Oahu to host the 7th...
Marcus Mariota hosts 7th annual Motiv8 Foundation Golf Tournament
A group of NFL stars are in the islands this weekend for some training and community service.
NFL players in the islands for Cover One Elite football camp