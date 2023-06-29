Honolulu’s liquor commission faces new scrutiny, more evidence in gay discrimination suit

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu’s troubled liquor commission faces new scrutiny after a city review found a suffocating web of management and morale problems, and a lawsuit over alleged anti-gay discrimination developed more evidence against the agency.

Since the lawsuit was filed in November 2021, the attorney for Scarlet Honolulu, James DiPasquale, said he has developed evidence and depositions that do bolster his case that liquor inspectors were targeting gay establishments.

“We believe that they’ve very clearly demonstrated their personal bias against gay establishments,” DiPasquale said.

He said he reviewed hundreds of hand-written daily activity reports by liquor investigators and that showed that the relatively few gay-oriented venues, like Scarlet, got much more attention than those not tied to the LGBTQ community.

“Only seven were gay. Of those seven, every single one of them was inspected, and they were collectively inspected 63 times,” DiPasquale said.

The lawsuit also has an insider whistleblower as a witness. Jhumar Waite, a gay investigator hired after backlash from the gay community, said in a written declaration filed in the case:

“I believe that my experiences and observations demonstrate a pattern of discrimination and harassment by the HLC towards LGBTQ+ establishments and individuals. I believe that I have been discriminated against due to my sexual orientation, race, and national origin. I also believe that I have been retaliated against for participating in protected activity.”

Scarlet’s owner, Robbie Baldwin, said the evidence validates his claims.

“We have a very strong case, but I also feel disgusted and sad that this is happening within a government agency in our city,” he said.

In court and EEOC filings the commission denied discriminating against the employee, who is on leave, and the city has denied any pattern or intent to discriminate against the gay establishments.

But a review for the mayor by ethics expert Hui Chen, who works in the Managing Directors Office, found the agency has been plagued by low pay, vacancies, lack of performance data, poor training and management turnover.

Deputy Managing Director Krishna Jayaram said the report was an important step to determine how to reform the agency.

“What it basically identifies is that so much needs to be improved in that enforcement section,” Jayaram said.

It’s a climate critics say allowed a handful of inspectors to act out on anti-gay bias.

“It completely validates all of the allegations that we have made that they have been fighting us on for over a year and a half,” Baldwin said.

Jayaram said the report didn’t directly address the discrimination claims, because those will be examined by an independent expert, but conceded the agency had the potential for problems.

“Its clear that it wasn’t a disciplined, well-organized environment where people were being trained as well as they should,” he said. “And when you have that kind of environment you have things that shouldn’t happen happen.”

The report is on the Liquor Commission agenda Thursday afternoon.

