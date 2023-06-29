Honolulu named finalist for $1M public art grant
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 9:45 PM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu could get one million dollars for public art.
The city is among 17 finalists for the Bloomberg Philanthropies Public Art Challenge.
Honolulu has proposed engaging visitors with the indigenous history of Oahu with art installations at tourist destinations.
The 10 winning cities will be announced in the fall.
