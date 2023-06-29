Hawaii artist’s artwork takes center stage in new video game
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 8:34 PM HST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The artwork of Kamea Hadar will be featured in a new video game called “The Crew Motorfest.”
The Hawaii artist says he has over a dozen murals in the game itself, and you can even unlock some “Kamea Hadar Edition” custom cars too!
He says he told the company Ubisoft that you can’t have a driving game in Hawaii without Toyota Tacomas!
“The Crew Motorfest” is due out on September 14.
You can also pre-order the game here.
Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.