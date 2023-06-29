Tributes
First Alert Forecast: Winds back down slightly with more scattered showers for the weekend

Your top local headlines for Thursday, June 29, 2023.
By Guy Hagi
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 4:36 AM HST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds will decrease to more moderate levels from Thursday through the upcoming weekend.

A weak disturbance moving through the islands will continue to enhance clouds and showers through Thursday morning as it slowly drifts westward.

Another weak disturbance passing from east to west across the island chain may enhance shower activity this weekend.

On Monday look for increasing trade wind speeds and more stable weather conditions lasting through next Wednesday.

Surf on all shores will be decreasing today through the weekend. There’s a potential south swell brewing for next weekend.

