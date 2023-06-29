First Alert Forecast: Winds back down slightly with more scattered showers for the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds will decrease to more moderate levels from Thursday through the upcoming weekend.

A weak disturbance moving through the islands will continue to enhance clouds and showers through Thursday morning as it slowly drifts westward.

Another weak disturbance passing from east to west across the island chain may enhance shower activity this weekend.

On Monday look for increasing trade wind speeds and more stable weather conditions lasting through next Wednesday.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day. (Hawaii News Now)

Surf on all shores will be decreasing today through the weekend. There’s a potential south swell brewing for next weekend.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.