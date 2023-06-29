Federal government approves $25M to develop bridge across Ala Wai Canal

ALA WAI (HawaiiNewsNow) - The long-talked about pedestrian and bike bridge over the Ala Wai Canal is going to become a reality.

The Biden-Harris administration has just unveiled a massive investment for the development of infrastructure on Oahu and Maui, awarding approximately $50 million to two key projects here in the islands as part of the nationwide Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity or RAISE grant program.

One of the projects is the Ala Wai Bridge initiative.

With an investment of $25 million, this project is set to build a pedestrian and bike bridge, a 300-foot crossing from Kalaimoku Street on the Waikiki Side to the University Avenue area on the mauka side.

The added focus on biking and walking routes will also serve to reduce emissions in line with the administration’s commitment to environmental sustainability.

This not only provides a crucial connectivity boost but also to enhance the economy of Waikiki.

The bridge is expected to handle 25,000 trips per week.

However, despite these substantial investments, the demand for RAISE funding continues to exceed supply.

The transportation department reported they received requests totaling $15 billion against the available $2.26 billion.

This emphasizes the ongoing and significant need for infrastructure improvement across the country.

Meanwhile, some residents say the development is a bad idea.

"It will hurt our community," said Celiamarie Moore, a resident of 15 years. "It will be unsafe for our kupuna, unsafe for our keiki."

Construction for the project could start in about a year.

