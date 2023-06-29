Tributes
Episode 167: Set to retire, CEO of Hawaii’s Domestic Violence Center reflects on career

HNN launches a new podcast with Stephanie Lum, and her two best friends.
By Stephanie Lum
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 11:54 AM HST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Before Nanci Kreidman started the Domestic Violence Action Center in Hawaii in 1990, there were few places for victims to get help.

The non-profit started with a staff of just two people. Today, there are 50 employees dedicated to continuing critical services and programs.

Kreidman reflects on the progress made over the years and the challenges as she retires from DVAC and hands over the reins.

Listen now on our website or find ‘Muthaship’ wherever you get your podcasts.

Remember to subscribe to the “Muthaship” podcast on any of the following platforms:

For more episodes with Steph, Noli and Brooke, click here to visit the ‘Muthaship’ archives.

Domestic Violence Action Center CEO Reflects on Decades of Helping Victims in Hawaii
