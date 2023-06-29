Episode 167: Set to retire, CEO of Hawaii’s Domestic Violence Center reflects on career

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Before Nanci Kreidman started the Domestic Violence Action Center in Hawaii in 1990, there were few places for victims to get help.

The non-profit started with a staff of just two people. Today, there are 50 employees dedicated to continuing critical services and programs.

Kreidman reflects on the progress made over the years and the challenges as she retires from DVAC and hands over the reins.

