Domestic Violence Action Center CEO reflects on decades of helping victims in Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The co-founder and CEO of the Domestic Violence Action Center in Hawaii is retiring this Friday. Nanci Kreidman helped start the nonprofit three decades ago but has advocated for domestic violence victims for the past 40 years. Now, she says she’s ready to hand over the reins.

“My life has been defined and consumed by the Domestic Violence Action Center. I don’t regret one thing. It’s time for me to reorient my lifestyle, and my commitment to my family, my commitment to my community, which has always been centered on the Domestic Violence Action Center,” said Kreidman.

Before Kreidman helped start DVAC in 1990, there were few places for victims to get help.

“We started with a small staff of two, and now there are 50 of us.”

In Hawaii, one in three women experience violence from a partner in their lifetime. Through DVAC, they can get help by texting or calling a 24-hour hotline, find a safe place to stay, obtain a restraining order, get legal assistance, and more.

“People, once they learned I was retiring, have all been saying, you’ve done so much, and there’s honestly a part of me that feels like I haven’t done enough. I want our community to know that what we have begun must continue.”

Kreidman oversaw a $4.5 million budget and maintained community donations to keep the non-profit’s services going. She helped strengthen policies and laws, including several bills recently signed by the governor that protect victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.

“I haven’t been a victim of anything, child abuse, sexual violence, or partner abuse. People assume that’s been my history, and that’s why I’m so involved. The truth is, you cannot unsee what we have seen. I feel like it’s my responsibility to use my voice to say what we have seen,” said Kreidman. “Everywhere I go, somebody says I got help from DVAC, and that fills my heart in a way that I know we’ve done good work, and I know it’s made a difference in the lives of so many people, and that means everything.”

Kreidman’s replacement has yet to be announced. She looks forward to more swimming in the ocean, spending time with family, and a new grandchild arriving soon.

If you or someone you know needs help, call the Domestic Violence Action Center hotline at 808-531-3771 or go to: www.domesticviolenceactioncenter.org

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.