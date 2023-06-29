Tributes
BWS detects low levels of ‘forever chemicals’ in Pearl City Shaft

(Imag: Board of Water Supply)
(Imag: Board of Water Supply)
By Connor Arakaki
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 11:11 AM HST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Board of Water Supply has detected low levels of PFAS, also known as “forever chemicals,” in the Pearl City Shaft, officials said Wednesday.

The Pearl City Shaft serves an area that spans from Lehua Community Park to Pearl City District Park.

PFAS, or Polyfluorinated Substances, are a class of synthetic chemicals used to make products resistant to water, heat and stains. They are also known as “forever chemicals” because they do not break down in the environment or in bodies.

BWS officials said that the current amount of PFAS is below levels that would pose a “significant health risk” to affected community members. However, if people have concerns, an installation of a home filtration system can reduce PFAS levels.

In accordance with state law, BWS has also reported its detection of PFAS to the state Department of Health.

