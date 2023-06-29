Tributes
Best friends adopt 19-year-old dog, Annie, take her on yearlong ‘bucket list’ adventure

Best friends, Lauren Siler and Lisa Flores, took a dog they adopted on the ride of her life...
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 1:54 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DALLAS (Gray News) - A loveable 19-year-old pup named Annie got to enjoy her last few months living her best life.

Lauren Siler and Lisa Flores said they knew time was of the essence when they adopted the 19-year-old dog, but they got more time and attention than even they were expecting.

Siler shared that they first spotted Annie in an online post saying she needed help and could be euthanized while at a Dallas-area shelter.

According to Siler, she was told that Annie had stopped eating and walking after she was surrendered by a family.

So the two friends said they worked with The Pawerful Rescue and ended up bringing Annie home.

Siler said they were told that Annie was supposed to only live for about another month, so they decided to spoil her while documenting her experiences on social media.

And in a matter of a few posts, Annie found herself being a social media star, receiving fan mail and thousands of likes on Instagram alone.

Annie, a 19-year-old dog, became a social media star thanks to her new best friends sharing her...
Siler and Flores started a “bucket list” for Annie while sharing all of the special occasions with her fans from professional photos to the group traveling to 50 states together.

Annie certainly outlived her one-month-to-live diagnosis as the best friends were able to travel together for an entire year.

Last weekend, they even got to celebrate an “Annie-versary” - marking the one year since they adopted the 19-year-old pup.

However, shortly after the one-year celebration, Siler shared that Annie had died.

“So much of who I am today is because of Annie. I learned so much from her … That life is worth living!” Siler wrote. “She gave us her all … and I can’t help but think as she looked at me with her head in my lap last night that she was telling me, ‘See I told you I could hang on for a year!”

Siler added that she misses “her frosted face” but is “thankful to share the journey.”

