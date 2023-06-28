UH to pause program that allows people to donate bodies after death

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii medical school is pausing a program that allows people to donate their bodies after death.

Starting July 11, the John A. Burns School of Medicine Willed Body Program will stop accepting donated bodies.

Officials say the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic is the reason for the pause.

Donors are urged to look for alternative arrangements.

If a donor passes away during the closure, loved ones are asked to notify JABSOM.

