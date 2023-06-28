Possible 24-inch water main break shuts down portion of Kuhio Avenue in Waikiki

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Board of Water Supply said it is responding to a possible 24-inch main break on Kuhio Avenue in Waikiki.

Authorities said the road is closed between Paoakalani Avenue and Ohua Avenue.

Currently, all lanes in the area are closed. Motorists are advised to use alternate routes and to expect delays.

Officials said no customers are affected at this time.

This story will be updated.

