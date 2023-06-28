Tributes
New report reveals policy flaws at Honolulu Liquor Commission drawing criticism

One local bar showed Hawaii News Now multiple citations they considered retaliatory
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 8:07 AM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new report reveals policy flaws at the Honolulu Liquor Commission which is drawing criticism.

This new report comes after a long dispute between the commission and local nightclubs.

A city-appointed team led by an ethics adviser found the commission’s enforcement system did not have clear policies and procedures, lacked training and reliable data and failed to investigate complaints in a timely and reasonable way.

Blangiardi called the findings “disturbing and unacceptable” and said “we must restore trust.” He’s promising “comprehensive reforms” following the report.

The owner of Scarlett Honolulu agrees. He’s suing the commission, citing discrimination and retaliation by its investigators.

