Mokulele Airlines suspending daily flights between Hilo and Kahului

Mokulele's decision to discontinue its daily service between Hilo and Kahului was prompted by...
Mokulele’s decision to discontinue its daily service between Hilo and Kahului was prompted by Hawaiian Airlines resuming their non-stop service to Kahului.(Hawaii News Now)
By Connor Arakaki
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 3:59 PM HST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Beginning in August, Mokulele Airlines will suspend its daily flights between Hilo and Kahului in order to provide additional flights to other Neighbor Islands.

The airline said suspending this flight will open up more routes to Molokai and Lanai, and create a new evening roundtrip flight between Kona and Kahului.

Mokulele’s decision to discontinue its daily service between Hilo and Kahului was prompted by Hawaiian Airlines resuming their non-stop service to Kahului.

Furthermore, as the only airline serving Molokai and Lanai, Mokulele concluded that redeploying those flights would fulfill this greater demand.

Passengers that currently have reservations after Aug. 1 will be offered refunds, or will be accommodated by Mokulele on Hawaiian Airlines at no additional cost to the passengers.

So far, there’s no word on when Mokulele plans to resume its Kahului and Hilo service.

