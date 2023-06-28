Man arrested on suspicion of attempting to kidnap 7-year-old girl in Makiki
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 8:14 AM HST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police has arrested a 38-year-old man following an alleged burglary and kidnap attempt in Makiki on Tuesday.
The incident happened around 8 a.m. on Young Street.
Investigators believe the man broke into an apartment and tried to take off with a 7-year-old girl.
He was arrested a short time later.
This story will be updated.
