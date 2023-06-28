Tributes
Man arrested on suspicion of attempting to kidnap 7-year-old girl in Makiki

Honolulu Police Department/File
Honolulu Police Department/File(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 8:14 AM HST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police has arrested a 38-year-old man following an alleged burglary and kidnap attempt in Makiki on Tuesday.

The incident happened around 8 a.m. on Young Street.

Investigators believe the man broke into an apartment and tried to take off with a 7-year-old girl.

He was arrested a short time later.

This story will be updated.

