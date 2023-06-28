Tributes
Lawyers say federal investigators targeting major fentanyl dealers

Avery Garrard, pictured here, and Keina Drageset are charged with conspiracy to distribute...
Avery Garrard, pictured here, and Keina Drageset are charged with conspiracy to distribute drugs that resulted in deaths of Joseph Iseke of Kailua and Steven Berengue of Kailua-Kona.(none)
By Rick Daysog
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 10:19 PM HST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Based on the charging documents, lawyers say Avery Garrard and Keina Drageset were major fentanyl distributors in Hawaii.

When federal investigators searched the couple’s Honolulu Symphony apartment last Friday, they said they discovered more than a pound of fentanyl on their kitchen table.

“They are the top dealers for fentanyl,” said attorney Megan Kau.

“The fact that this case has been charged so quickly definitely tells me that the government is focusing on fentanyl sales or distribution. I’ve never seen a case move this quickly.”

Garrard and Drageset were arrested on Friday on charges that they supplied the fentanyl, which resulted in the overdose deaths of Joseph Iseke of Kailua and Steven Berengue of Kailua-Kona.

Three others were hospitalized due to fentanyl poisoning.

Legal experts said the court document shows how easy it was for the couple to smuggle fentanyl into Hawaii.

According to the feds, Garrard and Drageset ordered the drugs from the Dark web and simply waited for them to arrive in the mail.

“Thousands and thousands of parcels are coming through the Postal Service. And it’s virtually impossible to check every box or every package unless there’s something suspicious about it,” said retired judge and former prosecutor Randal Lee.

The couple is now being held at Federal Detention Center, and the Feds want them to remain there at least until the trial because they say they pose a danger to the public and are possible flight risks.

The couple’s attorneys declined to comment. Both are expected to fight the charges, given the amount of prison time they face if they’re convicted.

“The big problem for the defendants is it’s a mandatory minimum of 20 years in prison. So there’s not a lot of wiggle room in the federal system,” said attorney Victor Bakke.

Garrard and Dageset are next due in court for a detention hearing on June 30.

