Lawsuit filed against against Hawaii’s “sensitive places” gun law

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The first legal challenge to Hawaii’s new concealed carry gun ban is set to be heard Wednesday in federal court.

Three Maui gun owners and the Hawaii Firearms Coalition filed the lawsuit on June 23, hoping to block the new “sensitive locations” law, which is set to take effect statewide on July 1st.

“Hawaii is one of the most restrictive states in the country, and they are proud of it,” said Andrew Namiki Roberts.

The Hawaii Firearms Coalition is taking aim at the state’s sensitive places law which bans guns in most public areas, including beaches, hospitals, stadiums, movie theaters, and bars that serve alcohol.

“It’s 77 pages worth of limitations,” said Lawyer Kevin O’Grady, who is representing the plaintiffs. “It covers a lot of ground. A lot of it is, is restricting people with permits so that they basically can’t carry anywhere except in their house.”

Their house and gun ranges — that was the intent when the state and several counties enacted the law after the U.S. Supreme Court broadened gun rights last summer.

Justice Clarence Thomas said gun laws must be comparable to what the Founding Fathers wrote.

“They basically have to be able to tie whatever law they are passing to something from 1791,” said O’Grady.

Meanwhile, the counties of Maui and Honolulu have issued more concealed carry permits since the high court’s ruling.

MPD OK’d more than a hundred. HPD approved more than 220.

But the new sensitive places laws allow businesses to decide if guns are allowed on their premises.

The Back Alley Cafe in Makiki has a zero-tolerance policy.

Maui County told us in a statement it’s evaluating the lawsuit and working with the state. The state was unable to respond to Hawaii News Now.

Other states are facing similar lawsuits. Last week, a New Jersey court allowed a new gun ban to go into effect pending appeal. California recently strengthened its laws to avoid legal challenges.

Attorneys in the Hawaii case are confident and are digging in for the long haul.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.