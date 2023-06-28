Tributes
Kauai police search for felony theft suspect caught on surveillance footage

(KPD)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 1:17 PM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kauai police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a felony theft suspect caught on camera.

The man was captured on surveillance footage walking into Aloha Isle Moving warehouse and exiting with a mattress.

The incident occurred on June 5 on Leleiona Street.

Police believe he’s familiar with the Puhi Business District area.

Those with tips are asked to call Crimestoppers at (808) 246-830.

