Kauai police search for felony theft suspect caught on surveillance footage

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kauai police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a felony theft suspect caught on camera.

The man was captured on surveillance footage walking into Aloha Isle Moving warehouse and exiting with a mattress.

The incident occurred on June 5 on Leleiona Street.

Police believe he’s familiar with the Puhi Business District area.

Those with tips are asked to call Crimestoppers at (808) 246-830.

