Kauai police search for felony theft suspect caught on surveillance footage
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 1:17 PM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kauai police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a felony theft suspect caught on camera.
The man was captured on surveillance footage walking into Aloha Isle Moving warehouse and exiting with a mattress.
The incident occurred on June 5 on Leleiona Street.
Police believe he’s familiar with the Puhi Business District area.
Those with tips are asked to call Crimestoppers at (808) 246-830.
