Honolulu selected as finalist for $1M Bloomberg Philanthropies public art grant

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Out of over 150 applicants, Honolulu was chosen as one of 17 finalist cities in the running for a $1 million grant from Bloomberg Philanthropies as a part of its public art challenge.

A stipulation of the grant is that the city’s public art project must address a local civic issue.

If selected for the grant, Honolulu plans to use the money for a project entitled, “Wahi Pana,” indigenous art installations that will educate visitors of Hawaiian history at popular tourist destinations.

In the upcoming fall, Bloomberg Philanthropies will announce up to 10 winning cities for the grant. Winning cities can begin executing their public arts project in 2024.

