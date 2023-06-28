Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Honolulu selected as finalist for $1M Bloomberg Philanthropies public art grant

In the upcoming fall, Bloomberg Philanthropies will announce up to 10 winning cities for the...
In the upcoming fall, Bloomberg Philanthropies will announce up to 10 winning cities for the grant.(Bloomberg Philanthropies)
By Connor Arakaki
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 10:32 AM HST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Out of over 150 applicants, Honolulu was chosen as one of 17 finalist cities in the running for a $1 million grant from Bloomberg Philanthropies as a part of its public art challenge.

A stipulation of the grant is that the city’s public art project must address a local civic issue.

If selected for the grant, Honolulu plans to use the money for a project entitled, “Wahi Pana,” indigenous art installations that will educate visitors of Hawaiian history at popular tourist destinations.

In the upcoming fall, Bloomberg Philanthropies will announce up to 10 winning cities for the grant. Winning cities can begin executing their public arts project in 2024.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Medical Examiner’s Office identifies 2 who died in suspected mass overdose
Couple arrested in connection with fatal mass overdose; fentanyl distribution ring exposed
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says
Off the beaten path, on a quarter-acre of forested land near Mountain View, a Big Island man is...
Meet Hawaii Island’s modern-day George of the Jungle: A social media star ‘living off grid’
Hanauma Bay
Reservations will soon no longer be required for kamaaina entry into Hanauma Bay

Latest News

Ala Moana Center celebrates Fourth of July with concert series, sweepstakes
Ala Moana Center celebrates Fourth of July with concert series, festivities
A brush fire near Olowalu. has closed Honoapiilani Highway between the Lahaina bypass and...
Maui’s Honoapiʻilani Highway in Lahaina reopened; Olowalu brush fire 80% contained
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, June 28, 2023
Honolulu Police Department/File
Man arrested on suspicion of attempting to kidnap 7-year-old girl in Makiki